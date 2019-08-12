HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Three people are facing a number of charges following a weekend traffic stop in Springfield.
Mass. State Police said that shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday, a trooper was observing traffic on I-91 south in Holyoke when he checked the plates on a vehicle and found that the registered owner and found that the registered owner had a suspended license in Vermont.
The trooper tried to locate that vehicle, but wasn't successful.
About an hour later, the trooper spotted that vehicle and pulled it over along I-91 north in Holyoke.
Backup arrived and an investigation reportedly found that the three people inside the vehicle - the driver and two passengers - were in possession of approximately 986 bags of suspected heroin and/or fentanyl, with a total weight of 19.72 grams.
The driver, 38-year-old Gregory Cyr of North Adams, and one passenger, 22-year-old Felix Burgos of Worcester, were arrested and charged with
Burgos and Cyr are facing charges of trafficking in heroin (18-36 grams), trafficking in fentanyl, and conspiracy to violate drug law.
Cyr was additionally charged with operating under the influence of drugs and possession of a Class A drug (subsequent offense).
The other passenger, a 17 year old juvenile, was released and will be summonsed at a later date to Holyoke Juvenile Court on charges of trafficking in heroin (18-36 grams), trafficking in fentanyl, and conspiracy to violate drug law.
Cyr and Burgos were both held on $25,000 bail pending their arraignment Monday in Holyoke District Court.
