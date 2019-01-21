ORANGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A total of four people were injured during a fire that broke out a home on North Main Street.
Jennifer Mieth of the office of the State Fire Marshall tells us that the fire at the single-family home at 60 North Main Street began when someone added a combustible liquid to their woodstove.
Three firefighters sustained minor injuries while battling the flames.
Another person was also injured and was transported to a Boston hospital where they were treated for their injuries.
According to Orange Fire officials, North Main Street was closed, beginning at 11:00 p.m. Sunday night while they continued to investigate.
Officials add that the house fire occurred in the vicinity of the center of the town, and that an excavator from Sykes was called to the scene as well.
This fire was especially difficult to combat due in part to the frozen equipment and hose.
Ice also played a factor in combatting this structure fire as well, per Orange Fire officials.
North Main Street was reopened around 8:00 a.m., however.
Orange Fire officials caution anyone that is traveling or walking in that area to be mindful of the ice in both travel lanes, sidewalks, and the general area.
The Department of Public Works has been called in to treat the area, but it is expected to remain slick throughout the day on Monday.
Officials are reporting that steam continues to linger from the extinguished structure, and that you only notify them if you see any excessive smoke or flames.
This incident remains under investigation by the Orange Fire Department and the office of the State Fire Marshal.
