WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - We continue to cover a fatal plane crash at Bradley Airport with a focus on those victims from western Mass.
We know that three people from western Mass were on that plane.
36-year-old Andy Barrett of South Hadley survived, but 56-year-old David Broderick of West Springfield is presumed dead, as is 48-year-old James Roberts.
Yesterday evening, we reported how James' brother, Joe, was frantically trying to find out the status of his brother since he wasn't answering any calls and his car was still parked where passengers on that flight were told to go.
His brother, Joe, tells us now today:
"We do not have a death certificate, but there is no hope. When they're asking for dental records, you know it's not good. We've heard nothing from him and he's not on the survivor list."
He also tells us
"He was a very kind and caring person, willing to help anybody in need."
James' friend, Keri, says he loved Comic Con and illustrated his own comics, and that he will be missed by those who knew him.
As for that survivor from South Hadley, a GoFundMe has been set up since it says he will be out of work while he recovers.
