HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- While a majority of the stores at Holyoke Mall have closed due to city-issued coronavirus restrictions, three retailers remain open.
Mall spokesperson Lisa Wray said that Target, Uno Pizzeria & Grill, and Best Buy "have dedicated exterior entrances and have the capability to remain open following required protocols."
She added that Best Buy was able to reopen their doors after the city issued an update to the original order.
Hours and information for those tenants are as follows:
- Target, with reduced store hours: 8 a.m. to - 9 p.m. every day
- On Wednesdays, Target designates the first hour of shopping for older adults and those who have compromised immune systems.
- Uno Pizzeria & Grill, take-out only: Monday through Saturday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Best Buy, online curbside pick-up only: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day
