Three horses perish, one hospitalized following barn fire in Amherst.

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital and three horses perished after a fire tore through an Amherst barn.
According to Amherst Fire Chief Tim Nelson, around 5:45 Sunday morning, crews were called to 646 West Street for a report of a fire behind a barn.
Officials immediately sounded a box alarm, which requires all on and off-duty personnel respond to the scene.
Crews arrived to find that the front of the barn, which was attached to a workshop that was attached to a residence, was heavily engulfed with flames, prompting officials to sound a second alarm, which requires mutual aid from surrounding towns be brought in.
In addition to surrounding fire department, Eversource and Berkshire Gas crews were called in to shut off the farm's electricity and gas services.
Chief Nelson says that were able to prevent the flames from spreading to the workshop that was attached to the barn.
Three residents were inside the home that was attached to the workshop when the fire broke out.
We're told that the smoke from the fire carried over to the house, activating the residence's smoke detectors and alerting the residents of the nearby flames.
Chief Nelson stated that while six horses were rescued from the fire by the home's occupants, three unfortunately perished.
One of the individuals that resided at the West Street residence was taken to an area hospital where they were treated for smoke inhalation.
Upon further investigation, it was determined that the fire was not considered suspicious and the barn is a total loss.
Members of the Northampton, Hadley, and Pelham Fire Departments were all called in to assist.
The office of the State Fire Marshal, Amherst Police, the Amherst Building Inspector, and the Amherst Electrical Inspector were called in to assist with the investigation.
The origin and the cause of the deadly fire remains under investigation.
To learn how you can help Muddy Brook Farms out, you can click or tap here for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.