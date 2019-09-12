DEERFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Three people have been hospitalized following a suspected overdose in South Deerfield.
Deerfield Police Det. Sgt. Adam Sokoloski said that emergency crews were called to a South Deerfield industrial site around 10:30 a.m. Thursday after a report of a man being down for unknown reasons.
When crews arrived, they were alerted to another person in the building who was not responsive.
With the site being industrial and not knowing what the cause was, Sokoloski said that firefighters requested to check for a hazardous materials event.
A third person then reportedly began showing similar symptoms.
"Through the course of the investigation it was learned that the three parties involved used a drug that they believed was cocaine," Sokoloski explained.
The air in the building was checked and determined to be safe.
"We know that many times drug dealers are using a concoction of things including Heroin and Fentanyl and sometimes mix that with cocaine," Sokoloski noted.
All three people were treated with Narcan by EMS. Two people were taken to Baystate Franklin Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, while the third was taken to Cooley-Dickinson Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
