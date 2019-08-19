Three hospitalized following 2-car crash in Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Three people were taken to the hospital following a two-car crash in Springfield Monday afternoon.
According to Springfield Firefighter Sean Walker, crews were called to the intersection of Breckwood Blvd. and Putnam Street just before 4:45 p.m. for a report of a motor vehicle accident.
Firefighters arrived to find that an Infiniti and an unspecified vehicle had collided.
While none of the occupants that were in either vehicle needed to be extricated, Walker stated that a total of three people were taken to an area hospital.
The extent of their injuries is not yet known at this time.
The circumstances surrounding this crash remains under investigation by the Springfield Police Department's Traffic Bureau.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.