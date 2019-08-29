BELCHERTOWN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Three people were hospitalized following an afternoon crash in Belchertown.

Belchertown Police said that emergency crews were called to a three-vehicle crash near the intersection of Route 202 and Maple Street around 2:40 p.m. Thursday.

The force of the crash heavily damaged the three vehicles and strewn debris across the roadway.

Maple Street was be closed for a time while crews on-scene, causing traffic and school buses to be backed up for several miles. 

Two adults and one child were taken to an area hospital.  The extent of their injuries is not immediately known.

Maple Street has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2019 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.