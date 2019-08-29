BELCHERTOWN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Three people were hospitalized following an afternoon crash in Belchertown.
Belchertown Police said that emergency crews were called to a three-vehicle crash near the intersection of Route 202 and Maple Street around 2:40 p.m. Thursday.
The force of the crash heavily damaged the three vehicles and strewn debris across the roadway.
Maple Street was be closed for a time while crews on-scene, causing traffic and school buses to be backed up for several miles.
Two adults and one child were taken to an area hospital. The extent of their injuries is not immediately known.
Maple Street has since reopened.
The crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.