HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Three people were transported to the hospital after a two-car crash Monday morning along Route 202 in Holyoke.
The two cars hit head on.
A section of Route 202 in Holyoke, near the Westfield line, was closed for three hours as crews worked to rescue those inside.
"There were people trapped in both vehicles and they immediately called in for a second set of Jaws of Life and they got to work cutting people out by removing the doors of the vehicles," said Holyoke Fire Capt. Kevin Cavagnac.
Three people were taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious, but non life-threatening, injuries.
People who drive this road regularly told Western Mass News they aren't surprised an accident happened here. They said that the road can be dangerous because drivers often speed.
"When you come over the mountain, you get a sense of you can pick up some speed as soon as you get to the top because there is a little bit of area where it's very rural, but that intersection alone is very scary. You have limited visibility and it's only because of the speed of the car is coming up the hill," said Gary Midura of Westfield.
The cause of this crash is under investigation. The state police accident reconstruction team was called in to assist.
However, for emergency responders, this area is not new to them for serious crashes.
Monday's crash happened right in front of a memorial for a different accident. Police said that although accidents don't happen there often, when they do, they are very serious.
"Over the years, we have had a number of fatal accidents in that exact stretch of Route 202 and over the years, it's just been a very dangerous stretch of road," Cavagnac added.
The road reopened around 1 p.m. Since then, traffic has been moving just fine.
