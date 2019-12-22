NORTHFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A total of three people were taken to the hospital Saturday evening following a two-vehicle crash in the Franklin County town of Northfield.
According to Northfield Police officials, two sedans were traveling along Rt. 10 around 5:00 p.m. when they collided head-on.
Rt. 10 was closed to through traffic as part of the investigation.
Firefighters had to use the jaws of life to extricate the lone occupant of one of the vehicles.
The driver was taken via LifeFlight to UMass Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.
The two occupants in the other vehicle were taken to an area hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.
This crash remains under investigation by the Northfield Police Department.
