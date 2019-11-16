SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Three people were taken to an area hospital Saturday following a rollover crash Saturday afternoon.
According to Capt. Brian Tetreault of the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad, around 3:15 p.m., crews responded to the vicinity of 763 Plumtree Road for a report of an accident.
Arriving firefighters found that a silver Jeep Liberty and a red Hyundai Elantra had collided and that the Jeep had rolled over onto its roof.
We're told that the driver of the Jeep was able to get out of the vehicle on his own before firefighters arrived on scene.
The driver of the Jeep and the two occupants inside the Elantra were taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Springfield Police Department's Traffic Unit.
