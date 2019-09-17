SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Three people have been taken to the hospital following a Tuesday morning crash in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the 600 block of Bradley Road around 8:30 a.m. today for a two-car crash.
"One car crossed the double yellow lines and hit a second car," Walsh explained, adding that the force of the crash caused the second car to rollover.
Two people in the first vehicle - the driver and a passenger - and the driver of the second vehicle were all taken to Baystate Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Walsh noted that the driver of the first car was cited for a marked lanes violation, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and having an unregistered and uninsured motor vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.