SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Three people have been hospitalized following a fire in Springfield.
Springfield Fire said that crews were called to 200 Kendall Street around 12 p.m. Wednesday for a fire on the fourth floor.
One person was taken to an area hospital with first and second degree burns.
Two other people were transported for treatment of minor smoke inhalation.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
