Three hospitalized following two-car crash in Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Springfield are investigating an early morning crash that sent three people to the hospital.
According to Capt. Brian Tetreault of the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad, firefighters responded to the area of 446 Wilbraham Road around 3:40 Sunday morning for a report of a motor vehicle accident involving two Honda Accords.
Arriving crews found that one of the Accords involved in the accident had rolled down an embankment and into a wooded area.
The passenger in that Accord had to be extricated and was transported to Baystate Medical Center with unknown injuries.
The driver of the Accord did not have to be extricated from the vehicle, but was taken to Baystate Medical Center with unknown injuries.
Capt. Tetreault adds that the operator of the other Accord was also taken to Baystate Medical Center with unknown injuries.
This crash remains under investigation by the Springfield Police Department's Traffic Unit.
