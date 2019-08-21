AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two western Massachusetts men were indicted on Wednesday for allegedly taking illegal payments from outside contractors for services at UMass Amherst.
Another man was indicted for allegedly making such payments.
The office of Mass. Attorney General Maura Healey said that John Strycharz, 57, formerly of Ludlow allegedly supervised millions of dollars of contracting work awarded by UMass to another company that he secretly owned alongside Victor Rodrigues, 58, of Belchertown.
Officials allege Strycharz did not disclose his connection with this company, saying he accepted undisclosed and illegal gifts from Rodrigues.
Meantime, Michael McGoldrick, 50, of Leyden later replaced Strycharz. He's accused of accepting checks from contractors working at UMass to benefit his son's auto racing activities.
Rodrigues has been charged with conspiracy to commit procurement fraud, procurement fraud, and two counts of giving illegal gratuities to a state employee.
Strycharz is charged with conspiracy to commit procurement fraud, procurement fraud, four counts of use of official state position to secure unwarranted privileges, two counts of accepting illegal gratuities by a state employee, and larceny over $250.
McGoldrick has been charged with use of official state position to secure unwarranted privileges and two counts of accepting illegal gratuities by a state employee.
All are expected to be arraigned later this month.
