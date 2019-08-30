HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A total of three people were injured following a rollover crash that happened early Friday afternoon.
Lt. Kuc of the Hadley Police Department tells Western Mass News that, around 12:50 p.m., members of the Hadley Police and Fire Departments were called to the Wal-Mart parking lot for a report of a two-vehicle accident with a rollover.
Upon arrival, officials determined that a 1998 Jeep Cherokee had struck a parked vehicle, and fled the scene at a high rate of speed.
The operator, later identified as an 18-year-old Amherst woman, was just about to exit the parking lot when she struck a 2019 Hyundai Tuscon traveling east in the outer roadway of the parking lot.
The Jeep was then forced sideways upon striking the Tuscon, striking a curb, which caused it to roll over onto its roof.
The driver and the passenger of the Tuscon, as well as the operator of the Jeep, were treated for minor injuries on-scene.
Since the first vehicle that had been struck had driven off prior to the officers' arrival, police did not charge the operator of the Jeep with leaving the scene of an accident.
However, police did issue the operator a citation for negligent operation of a motor vehicle.
