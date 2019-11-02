Three injured in officer-involved crash in Warren.

WARREN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Three people were taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon following an officer-involved crash in Warren.
In a joint statement sent to Western Mass News, Acting Chief of Warren Police Gerald Millettee and Warren Fire Public Information Officer Kyle Sledziewski say that, around 2:20 Saturday afternoon, officers were called to the area of 2006 Main Street for a report of a motor vehicle accident.
Shortly after arriving on scene, firefighters were called in to assist with a two-vehicle crash.
We're told that a, what was described as, civilian passenger vehicle and a Warren Police cruiser were involved in the crash.
One officer and two people that were inside the civilian passenger vehicle were taken to an area hospital and were released later in the day.
Further details surrounding the crash are being withheld at this time pending further investigation.
This crash remains under investigation by the Central Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council Accident Reconstruction Team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.