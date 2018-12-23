BERNARDSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was arrested following a multi-car crash on Church Street Saturday night.
Bernardston Police officials tell us that the crash occurred on Church Street at Center Street in front of the Country Corner Store just after 6 p.m.
A vehicle was speeding down Church Street when it hit a car that was pulling in to park in front of the Country Corner Store, forcing the car into the middle of the street.
The two people inside the car that was struck were transported to the BFMC in Greenfield.
A pedestrian, who was on the sidewalk when the incident occurred, was also transported to the BFMC in Greenfield.
All three of the individuals that are expected to make a full recovery from the injuries they sustained in the incident.
Upon striking the car that was in the process of parking, the car then drove up onto a sidewalk and then drove into a nearby house.
Officials have not stated whether anyone was home at the time the accident occurred.
After further investigation, officials determined that the operator of the vehicle was driving under the influence of alcohol, and was placed under arrest.
The driver is facing several charges, including operating under the influence causing serious bodily injury/reckless, speeding, and having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.
The Bernardston Fire Department, Gill Police, and Northfield EMS and AMR were also on scene assisting Bernardston Police.
This incident is still being investigated by the Bernardston Police Department.
