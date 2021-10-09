SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Police seized two gun from juveniles Friday night.
At approximately 11:15 p.m. on Friday, members of Springfield Police Department’s Firearms Investigation Unit were conducting an unrelated investigation in the North End neighborhood. They saw a group of individuals in a parking lot on Clyde Street. One juvenile male made a verbal threat to the undercover detectives implying he had a loaded gun.
Other detectives arrived and detained five individuals. They recovered a loaded firearm from the waistband of one juvenile. Another loaded Ghost Gun was recovered from the car with two other juveniles, along with ammunition and marijuana.
Three juvenile males were arrested and the other two individuals detained were released.
