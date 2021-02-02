SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The very same plane the Kraft family used to deliver N-95 masks to healthcare workers in New England at the height of the pandemic will be taking to the skies again.
This time the plane will have 76 vaccinated healthcare workers on board.
The Patriots will be taking these frontline workers on an all-expense-paid trip to the Superbowl in Tampa, Florida.
Western Mass News has learned that two Baystate Health employees, as well as, one Mercy Medical Center employee, are among the 76 heading to the game.
Dr. Sarah Haessler and Stephen Boyle, Sr. are the healthcare workers coming from Baystate Health.
According to Baystate Health Senior Public Affairs Specialist Keith O’Connor, Dr. Haessler, hospital epidemiologist, and infectious disease physician, was tasked with ensuring that Baystate Health was prepared to keep patients, team members, and the community safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Boyle, Director of Hospitality, is responsible for food service, clinical nutrition, environmental services, patient transport, and bed management for Baystate Health, O’Connor said.
Cherie Rodriguez, a respiratory therapist, is the healthcare worker joining from Mercy Medical Center.
The NFL announced last month that thousands of healthcare workers are being invited to the big game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.