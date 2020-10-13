CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Three school districts are dealing with active COVID-19 cases Tuesday in the Western Massachusetts region.
The first update we have is out of Chicopee, where city health officials confirm that a staff member at Chicopee Comprehensive High School has tested positive for COVID-19.
We are told that 20 students were dismissed and told to quarantine after they were identified as close contacts to this staff member.
We’ve reached out to the district for a comment.
Now, this comes as two other districts are working through contact tracing efforts and from working on this story today, we’ve noticed that different districts are willing to disclose different pieces of information about their confirmed cases and that there doesn’t seem to be a standard.
“I will just tell you that it was at the regional school,” said Jennifer Willard, superintendent of Southwick-Tolland-Granville Regional Schools.
A positive COVID-19 case has been confirmed in the Southwick-Tolland-Granville Regional School district.
Willard told Western Mass News it was at the school serving grades 7 through 12. However, she would not say if it was a staff member or a student, citing privacy reasons.
Willard noted they have done contact tracing and have a policy for identifying those who may have been within six feet of the positive case for a cumulative 15 minutes.
“We do contact the close contacts prior to the community getting the letter, so that if you’ve received the letter and you’ve not been identified as a close contact, then you’re fine,” Willard explained.
In addition to the regional school case, Willard said the school has identified another positive case at the Woodland Elementary School.
The letter to the school community went out at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
“I can tell you that it is not related to the first case,” Willard added.
[Reporter: you guys haven’t had any other positive cases since that was reported yesterday correct?]
“That’s correct,” said Albert Ganem Jr., superintendent for Hampden-Wilbraham Regional Schools.
Western Mass News also spoke over the phone with Ganem.
[Reporter: It was a staff member?]
“That’s correct,” Ganem Jr. added.
Ganem Jr. Willing to confirm a staff member tested positive, but wouldn't say in which of district’s six buildings, also citing privacy reasons.
He told Western Mass News they have completed contact tracing and followed their action plan.
As for the number of people identified as close contacts and asked to quarantine, Ganem Jr. noted, “I’m gonna say it’s less than a few.”
Again, both of these districts said they have done contact tracing and that close contacts are notified immediately.
What information is kept confidential, they told us, is due to privacy reasons.
