SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)—19-year-old Makhi Buckly who played football at American International College was shot and killed in Connecticut. he was rushed to the hospital where he was then pronounced dead.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the shooting. Hartford police said Omari Barrett, Tyrese Duckworth, and Jaquan Graham have been arrested on firearms charges, as well as tampering with physical evidence. police said they have not been charged with homicide.

This was the scene when Police first arrived. According to a police report, Buckly was shot in the torso around 3:45 p.m. on Amherst Street in Hartford on Monday. he was then rushed to the Hartford Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The AIC community took to social media to remember Buckly, who was a freshman safety for the Yellow Jackets.

Head coach of AIC football Kris Kulzer took to Twitter saying quote “I’m honestly sick to my stomach. I’m hurt, confused and I don’t understand it. I honestly thought you were going to be one of the ones to do it big. You were figuring it out. This hurts. Rest in peace Mahki Buckly.”

The school came out with a statement Wednesday saying quote: “We’re heartbroken to share news of the passing of Mahki Buckly. Mahki was a vibrant young man, with a bright future. we are grateful for the too short time we shared with him, and he and his family will always be part of ours.”

This is now the AIC football team’s second loss within just less than a year. 19-year-old Michael Raiford, a Cornerback for AIC, died in a drag racing car crash on Oct. 23, 2020.

Makhi’s grandfather Carl Hardrick is well-known in the Hartford community. He is a member of the Wilson-gray YMCA Greater Hartford for many years and has spent his life advocating against violence.

President and CEO of the YMCA Harold Sparrow said in part quote “Brother carl has worked tirelessly to make our city a better and safer place. He is beloved and we are with him every step of the way.”