SANDISFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - State and local officials are on scene investigating a crash that occurred on Rt. 8 in Sandisfield.
Massachusetts State Police Trooper Diangelis tells us that all lanes on the southbound and northbound sides of Route 8 are closed at this time following an accident that occurred around 6:50 p.m. between a tow truck and a tractor trailer.
A total of three people were injured in the crash and were taken via ambulance to Baystate Medical Center.
Of the three people, at least one person sustained life threatening injuries.
Sandisfield firefighters were called in to extricate one of the victims from one of the vehicles, and to help clean up fuel that had spilled out onto the highway.
The Berkshire County District Attorney's office, Mass DOT, and members of the Massachusetts State Police Detectives Unit and accident reconstruction team are all on scene investigating.
As of 10:00 p.m., all lanes on both the northbound and southbound sides of Rt. 8 in Sandisfield remain closed, and it is unclear when any of the lanes on any side of the highway are expected to reopen.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
