LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There has been a total of three positive COVID-19 cases among school members at Ludlow Public Schools, officials say.
Ludlow Public Schools Superintendent Todd Gazda told Western Mass News, a letter sent out Sunday evening that informed parents of the positive cases.
He told us a case occurred at both Chapin Street Elementary and Veterans Park Elementary. Another positive COVID-19 case also was reported at Paul R. Baird Middle School.
In the letter, Gazda went on to say school officials have been anticipating the scenario of this occurring and have a comprehensive plan in place. He also said they're following all the Department of Public Health and Department of Elementary and Secondary Education protocols, including collaborating with the Ludlow Board of Health.
He released the letter to Western Mass News, saying:
"We will be contacting persons who are considered close contacts to these individuals within 24 to 48 hours so that they are aware of the necessary steps to quarantine as well as where they can go to be tested. If you are not contacted, then you and/or your child have not been identified as a close contact of the individuals who tested positive. It is our first responsibility to keep our students and staff safe."
Each school will undergo cleaning and disinfecting each night to ensure the safety of school member going forward.
Students will continue to go to class under a part-time hybrid model that was designed by the school committee before the beginning of the academic year.
For more information on COVID-19 symptoms and testing, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.