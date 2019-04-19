CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Three people are without a place to call home tonight after a fire broke out at their home on Grove Avenue.
Firefighters were called to 19-21 Gove Avenue around 4 p.m. Friday for a report of a structure fire.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk told Western Mass News that he was just down the street, off-duty, with his son when they saw the smoke.
A 14 year old that lives inside the house told us that he was just doing his math homework when his little brother ran in to tell him there was a fire.
With a bunch of black smoke inside, Wilk said that he and his son, a Monson police officer, rushed to get the family of four out safely while they waited until firefighters arrived.
"They were scared. There were kids that were obviously frightened. We were able to get them out, get them across the street, and away from harm's way," Wilk explained.
Wilk said that a lot of the fire damage is in the back of this house, but that the cause remains under investigation.
Fire officials tell us that the American Red Cross is assisting the three residents that were displaced.
It's anticipated that crews will be on-scene for a few more hours, and a cause and origin of the fire has not yet been released yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.