PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are on scene for a rollover crash on Three Rivers Road in Palmer.
The Palmer Police Department told Western Mass News they were alerted to the scene at 4:30 p.m. and confirmed that Three Rivers Rd is closed between Springfield Street and Burlingame Road.
The accident only involves one motor vehicle, and there are two occupants, one with serious injuries and the other with minor injuries, officials say.
Police said the crash remains under investigation as crews continue to assess the scene now.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
