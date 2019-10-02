HARTFORD, CT (WGGB/WSHM) -- Doctors in Connecticut are working right now to help those injured in Wednesday's plane crash at Bradley Airport, as well as connect them with their families.
The Level 1 trauma center at Hartford Hospital received the call this morning before patients arrived at the hospital and we're told all staff was prepared to handle this emergency
Hartford Hospital received six patients injured in the plane crash at Bradley this morning.
Western Mass News has learned that one of the patients at Hartford Hospital is a member of the Connecticut National Guard.
We're also told that two Simsbury, CT volunteer firefighters were also on the plane. Their chief told us earlier that they did survive, but did not say where they are being treated.
Jonathan Gates, chief of trauma at Hartford Hospital, told Western Mass News that the number of patients with them now is down to four after two were transported to Bridgeport Hospital
"Two of them have burns and we evaluated them for trauma injuries and some of them did have injury and we did deal with and then we felt they were better cared for for burns down in Bridgeport," Gates explained.
We're told two victims were also taken to St. Francis Medical Center, also in Hartford.
"When patients are involved in an air crash, that is so powerful, their potential injury is tremendous," Gates added.
That is why multiple hospitals are being utilized.
Hartford Healthcare and Baystate Health entered a partnership last year to bring patients in medical emergencies Lifestar air ambulance services with a helicopter based at Westfield-Barnes Airport.
"The Lifestar aircraft that responded to the airport today was our Springfield-based aircraft that responded out of Westfield," said Kenneth Robinson, chief of emergency medicine at Hartford Hospital.
Doctors now are doing what they can to assess the next steps of care.
"I think that we want to make sure we know all their injuries. We want to make sure we have a plan then from all the services might be neurosurgery, might be general trauma, and we'll decide what's best for them," Gates noted.
Family members looking for information about patients can call Connecticut State Police 860-685-8190
Everyone has been accounted for and all families have been contacted. They are at Hartford Hospital, but do not wish to talk to media at this time.
