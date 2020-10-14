SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield police arrested three men Wednesday morning in connection with an illegal firearms investigation.
Springfield police narcotics detectives applied for and were granted a search warrant for an apartment on the 100 block of Allen Street.
At about 1:10 a.m., detectives secured five individuals inside. Police say a sixth person, who has been identified as Vladimir Rodriguez, ran out of his bedroom in the apartment and was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit.
Detectives recovered 12 bags of crack-cocaine and ammunition from Rodriguez's room.
An AK-47 with a 30 round magazine and 18 rounds of ammunition were also recovered from the apartment.
Three individuals were determined not to be involved and were released.
The three Springfield men now facing charges are:
23-year-old Shaquan Morales
- Possession of a firearm without a license to carry
- Possession of a high capacity feeding device
- Improper storage of a firearm
- Possession of ammunition without an FID card
20-year-old Dayquan Ortiz
- Possession of a firearm without a license to carry
- Possession of a high capacity feeding device
- Improper storage of a firearm
- Possession of ammunition without an FID card
23-year-old Vladimir Rodriguez
- Possession with intent to distribute a Class B drug
- Possession of ammunition without an FID card
Since July, Springfield narcotics detectives have seized 38 illegally possessed firearms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.