Three Springfield residents arrested on drug distribution charges.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An investigation into illicit drug sales at an apartment building resulted in the arrest of three Springfield men.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh states that, around 2:45 Wednesday afternoon, members of the Strategic Unit executed a search warrant at 51 Fort Pleasant Avenue.
Upon entering the apartment, police were able to detain 25-year-old Anthony Edwards and 18-year-old Derrick Stenson, both of Springfield, who were allegedly caught flushing drugs down the toilet.
Officials recovered four crack-cocaine rocks, drug packaging materials, and over $200 in cash from the apartment.
Stenson and Edwards are both charged with possession with the intent to distribute a Class B drug, trespassing, and conspiracy to violate drug law.
Edwards is also being charged with tampering or destruction of evidence.
Police also arrested the alleged lookout for Stenson and Edwards, 22-year-old Springfield resident Dashaun Stenson, who was charged with possession with the intent to distribute a Class B drug and conspiracy to violate drug law.
This is not the first time all three suspects were arrested on drug-related charges.
Edwards and Derrick Stenson had been arrested in August and September of 2018 on drug distribution charges, and the older Stenson was arrested in September of 2017, accused of selling crack-cociaine out of 59 Fort Pleasant Avenue.
