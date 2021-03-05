BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- State officials have updated its travel advisory list.
As of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health is adding Oregon, Washington, and Missouri to its low-risk state list.
Those three states join Hawaii and Puerto Rico, which were already on the low-risk list.
Travelers arriving from any other state are expected to fill out a form, quarantine for 14 days, or produce a negative COVID-19 test.
