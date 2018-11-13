SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two children were among those with serious injuries after a car accident on Page Boulevard in Springfield.
Crews are still reconstructing the scene to see what caused a car and a semi-truck to collide.
At 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, the two vehicles collided on Page Boulevard, near Carlos Street.
Dennis Leger, executive aide to Springfield's fire commissioner, told Western Mass News that the passengers in the white car had to be extracted from the mangled car using hydraulic tools.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that an adult passenger in the car and two children in the back seat were taken to Baystate with serious injuries.
"I was eating and I heard something that sounded like thunder [because] it was raining," said Pedro Gabriel.
Gabriel lives in the neighborhood and filled in the painful blanks
"My reaction was too quick, get out of the house and run over there, and I saw this little girl under her baby seat, behind the passenger side, and there was a seven year old little girl next to her. She looked unconscious, she wasn't responding. Her mom got out of the car, the driver, and she was trying to wake her up. I have a daughter, and things happen. We got to make it safer for people," Gabriel added.
The crash remains under investigation.
