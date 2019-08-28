Three suspects arrested in Chicopee on shoplifting charges.

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Three suspects were taken into custody over the weekend after police say they attempted to steal nearly $1,000-worth of power tools from a Home Depot.
According to Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk, around 9:45 a.m. this past Saturday, Sgt. Mike Klaus was on patrol when he observed two individuals run out of the Home Depot carrying several power tools.
Officer Klaus observed the two individuals get into a vehicle and then speed away.
Additional officers responded to the scene and were able to pull the vehicle over.
One of the responding officers, Chicopee Police Officer Gerald Nelson, recognized the two occupants from prior shoplifting incidents that occurred in town.
Upon further investigation, it was determined that a Home Depot employee had attempted to stop the two individuals, later identified as 40-year-old Francisco Gonzalez, Jr. and 26-year-old Taryn Finnegan, from leaving the store with over $900-worth of power tools, but the suspects pushed past her.
Both Gonzalez, Jr. and Finnegan, who were classified as being homeless, were charged with shoplifting.
This is the third time Gonzalez, Jr. has been charged with shoplifting.
The driver of the vehicle, later identified as 34-year-old Kara LeBlanc who was also homeless, was also charged with shoplifting and operating with a suspended/revoked license.
This is the second time LeBlanc was charged with shoplifting.
All three suspects were taken to the Chicopee Police Department for booking and were held on bail before being taken to local correctional facilities where they are being held until their arraignments.
