CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities say that three suspects have been arrested and one remains at large following a murder in Chicopee earlier this month.
On Sunday, June 9, Chicopee Police responded to the area of 2 Springfield Street for a report of shots fired.
White was pronounced dead at the scene.
"The victim appears to have been a passenger in the car which arrived in a nearby parking lot moments before four suspects approached the car. The driver of the vehicle fled from the suspects leaving Mr. White to be confronted by these individuals," said Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni.
Soon after the incident, investigators identified two of the suspects as 27-year-old Daniel Caldwell of Agawam and 26-year-old Kaevon Brimfield of Springfield.
Caldwell was arrested on June 12. He was arraigned the next day on a murder charge and is being held without the right to bail.
Gulluni explained that the investigation led to the identities of and warrants being issued for two other suspects: 26-year-old Namel Clark of Springfield and 27-year-old Gilfrey Gregory of Springfield.
Clark was arrested on June 13 at a home on Standish Street in Springfield. He was arraigned on a murder charge and is also being held without right to bail.
Gulluni explained that authorities learned that Gregory had rented a car and was likely heading to Arizona. He was arrested in New Mexico during a traffic stop on June 13 and is going through the extradition process to bring him back to Massachusets.
Brimfield remains at large and on Friday, he was added to the Mass. State Police 'Most Wanted' List.
State Police told Western Mass News that Brimfield has ties to the Springfield and Chicopee areas, as well as Elizabeth, NJ and Atlanta, GA.
Brimfield, who also goes by Treshawn Brumfield, should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on Brimfield's whereabouts is urged to call the State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section at (800) 527-8873
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
