SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We find new details on a 3-91 Holyoke car crash early Sunday morning.
According to state police, that crash is the result of a shooting on I-91 North in Springfield.
Western Mass News was first on the scene Saturday night to that crash, since that time we have learned that a trooper on highway patrol, Patrick Dolan, witnessed the shooting and was able to act quickly.
Dolan saw a 2016 Honda Accord in the center lane near Exit 6. pull up to a white Ford F-150 and start shooting at the truck.
The trooper then immediately tried to pull the Accord over, but the driver sped off.
As Dolan chased the vehicle, the Accord got off Exit 3. on 3-91 in Chicopee, where they eventually crashed into the guardrail.
And that's not the end of the chase.
Three suspects then got out of the car and continued the chase on foot.
Running into a wooded area, they were able to find two of the runaways and take them into custody.
They have identified them as 18-year-old Isaiah Fraticelli and 22-year-old Luis Cotto.
The third suspect is also in custody. After preparing for treatment at Baystate Medical Center for injuries, all three of the suspects are expected to appear in court on Monday in Springfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.