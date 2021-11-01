PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Three people were taken to the hospital after a serious two-car crash in Palmer Sunday night.
According to police, the crash happened around 7:16 p.m. in the area of Shearer and Longview Streets.
Police say one car rolled over and two people had to be removed from their vehicle using the Jaws of Life.
All three people involved in the crash were taken to a local hospital but are expected to be okay.
The cause of accident remains under investigation.
