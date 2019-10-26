Three temporarily displaced, at least one dog perishes after fire rips through Amherst home.

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - At least one dog has died and three people have been temporarily displaced after a fire ripped through a home on Greenwich Road Saturday afternoon.
According to Amherst Fire Chief Tim Nelson, around 4:40 p.m., crews were called to 8 Greenwich Road for a report of a structure fire.
Initial reports also stated that someone was trapped inside the basement of the home.
Due to the high volume of medical-related calls, it took a firefighters a few extra minutes to get to the scene.
Crews arrived to find that a high volume of smoke was emitting from the residence, but officials did not immediately rush inside.
Since there were only three firefighters available to tackle the flames, Chief Nelson made the decision to wait until back-up in the form of off-duty firefighters arrived.
Off-duty crews did not hesitate upon receiving the call and immediately grabbed their gear and headed to the scene to assist.
It was later determined that three occupants and their four dogs were inside the home when the fire broke out.
The family acted quickly and were able to get themselves and two of their dogs out of the home.
However, two of their dogs remained trapped in the basement.
That's when one local resident took action, rushing into the burning basement and attempted to get both of the animals out.
Chief Nelson says that firefighters were able to revive one of the dogs on-scene, and eventually transported the dog to a local veterinarian.
That dog's condition remains unknown at this time.
Unfortunately, the other dog that was inside the house had died as a result of the fire.
Chief Nelson says that one of the occupants was taken to a local hospital as a precautionary measure.
Fire officials were also forced to shut off the home's power and water as well.
Chief Nelson stated that the basement sustained extensive fire and water damage, and the first floor sustained an unspecified amount of smoke damage.
Those three occupants and their furry companions will be staying with nearby family members until they are let back inside their home, which is expected to happen within the next few days.
Upon further investigation, officials ruled that fire was accidental, but what sparked the fire remains under investigation by the Amherst Fire Department.
