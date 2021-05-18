WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Three-time Olympian and Westfield native, Kacey Bellamy, announced her retirement from the U.S. women's hockey team.
34-year-old, Bellamy, has appeared in nine world championships and won gold seven times.
She was set to play in the 2021 world championships this month in Nova Scotia and was on track to make her fourth Olympic team in February.
But when the world championships were canceled, then rescheduled for August, Bellamy ultimately decided to end her 15-year career.
