SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Three people were transported after a two-car motor vehicle accident in Springfield.
Springfield Fire officials responded to a two-car motor vehicle accident on Parker Street around 4 p.m. Sunday.
According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, one person was extricated and three people were transported to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries.
The cause of the accident is under investigation.
No roads are closed and the scene is clear.
