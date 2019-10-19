Three transported following crash on Mohawk Trail Rd. in Greenfield.

GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Three people were taken to the hospital following a crash that happened Friday night.
While the details surrounding the crash remain limited at this time, Greenfield Fire officials confirm with Western Mass News that they were contacted by Mass State Police around 10:00 p.m. to assist with a motor vehicle crash that occurred at the intersection of Mohawk Trail and Colrain Roads.
We're told that a total of three people were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.
At least two vehicles, a sedan and a pickup truck, were involved in the crash, but it is unclear how many occupants were inside either vehicle or if any additional vehicles were involved.
Further information regarding the crash has not yet been made available.
This crash remains under investigation by Mass State Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.