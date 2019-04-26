SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Three people were taken to the hospital Friday evening following a two-car crash on Carew Street in Springfield.
Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield Fire Commissioner Bernard Calvi, tells us that firefighters were called to 272 Carew Street around 6:15 p.m. for a report of a two-car, motor vehicle accident with injuries.
Officials determined that a sedan and a FedEx truck had collided, resulting in both vehicles smashing through the fence of a Carew Street home with the FedEx truck slamming into the side of a building.
The three people that were inside the sedan were transported to a local hospital, and their injuries remain unknown at this time.
The driver of the FedEx truck did not sustain any injuries following the collision.
It is unclear if any charges or citations were filed.
