SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police are investigating a two-car accident that occurred at the intersection of Boston Road and Mobile Home Way.
Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh tells us that all three of the people involved were transported to Baystate for their injuries.
Of those three, only person sustained serious injuries.
Springfield Police received the call shortly after 10 a.m.
When Western Mass News arrived on scene in the area of 1177 Boston Road, we could see two vehicles being towed away and police were there directing traffic.
Officials from the Springfield Fire Department report that they did respond to the scene as well.
This accident remains under investigation by the Springfield Police Department.
