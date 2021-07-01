SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As graduation season wraps up, and many kids are now off enjoying their summer vacations one local school is celebrating a very important milestone.
For the first time at Baystate Academy in Springfield, three young women of color swept the valedictorian and salutatorian positions.
“When you want to get somewhere good, you’re going to have to struggle first,” Co-valedictorian Araby’ha Rankin said.
The pandemic created challenging learning experiences for many students, but that didn’t stop these young ladies from crossing the finish line strong.
“When I first found out that I got co-valedictorian I was really excited. I was proud of myself and Araby’ha too, I was proud of the both of us,” Co-valedictorian Kadijah Parkes said.
“Especially being young black women from Springfield that’s not something you hear all the time so it’s really, honestly it’s encouraging,” Rankin said.
Not only is the duo friends, but their identical GPAs and accomplishments earned them co-valedictorian titles for Baystate academy’s class of 2021. The salutatorian position also going to a minority female.
“It was pretty cool to see that we all came out on top,” Rankin said.
They accredit their success to collaboration and teamwork something that Baystate Academy Development Director Ipsita Lizardi said is exactly what they aim to instill within their students at Baystate.
“It feels really great to see our students embracing the character development that we have as part of our curriculum, where we actively encourage and engage our students in mutual support, accountability, and being invested in each other’s success,” Lizardi said.
As for what their futures hold…
“In the fall, I’m going to Bay Path University and I’m going to major in interior design,” Parkes said.
“I will be attending Salem State University as an exploratory student,” Rankin explained.
“There’s nothing that they can’t do especially when they work together,” Lizardi said.
