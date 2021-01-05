SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield Thunderbirds canceled their 2021 season, which has raised many questions amid the pandemic.

Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa said this decision was definitely not an easy one, one they were trying to avoid, but in the end, just couldn't.

The Springfield Thunderbirds have several reasons for canceling their 2021 season. The biggest factor is the fact that there won't be any fans this year, a major, if not the largest piece of revenue for the independently owned franchise. Without game day tickets and concessions revenue, it's nearly impossible to keep the organization running.

Despite knowing since last February, when the pandemic hit the team, that this year would be challenging, Costa said they were trying to work with their parent club, the Saint Louis Blues, to chime in financially. Weighing it all out, Costa said it's, unfortunately, the best decision to opt-out of this year's season.

"We were really working on their behalf on this. We were working through things to see if they wanted to pay for it, that we would make it work. At the end of the day, it just didn't make any sense,” Costa explained. “The NHL expanded their roster size by six, so that meant that we were going to lose six of our top players, at the end of the day, so they would have to back build by six players, and there wouldn't have been any other guys at our level."

Costa also said implementing COVID-19 safety measures, like daily testing, would also raise their expenses to astronomical heights. The Thunderbirds are not the only ones losing out on the 2021 season, the Charlotte Checkers and Milwaukee Admirals will not be playing this year either.