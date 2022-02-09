SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield Thunderbirds and the Springfield Rifles are teaming up.
Beginning with March tryouts for the upcoming season, the Rifles will be fully rebranded as the Springfield Junior Thunderbirds, a youth league for girls and boys under 19.
The Junior Thunderbirds season will kick-off with a celebration at the MassMutual Center during a Thunderbirds home game.
They'll continue collaborating throughout the season to develop youth hockey players in the region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.