SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield Thunderbirds have officially announced the start date for their 2021-2022 season.
The team said in a social media post that opening night will be on Saturday, October 16.
"Mark your calendars 'cause we're back!" the team added on social media.
The T-Birds also announced five other guaranteed games for the season:
- November 5, 2021
- December 11, 2021
- January 15, 2022
- February 12, 2022
- March 5, 2022
The team was one of three AHL teams to opt-out of the 2020-2021 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
