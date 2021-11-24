SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield Thunderbirds won big at the MassMutual Center on Thanksgiving Eve.
The final score against the Bridgeport Islanders was 4-1 with the T-birds taking home the win.
The Thunderbirds are now in a five-game winning streak.
Governor Charlie Baker dropped the ceremonial first puck Wednesday.
The T-birds will head to Hartford on Friday to take on the Wolfpack.
