SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The partnership with the Springfield Thunderbirds and the MassMutual Center will continue!

The two signed a four-year lease agreement with the opportunity for a one-year extension.

“The past four seasons have seen the building host some of the greatest nights in Springfield hockey history, and we could not be more excited to create even more memories for our community in the years to come," said Thunderbirds Managing Partner Paul Picknelly in a statement.

The Thunderbirds, who will be entering their first year as an AHL affiliate of the St. Louis Blues, will make their return to the ice for the season at the MassMutual Center on Saturday, October 16 against the Hartford Wolf Pack.

