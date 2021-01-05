SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One day later, Springfield Thunderbirds fans were reacting to the disappointing news that their team will not have a 2021 season.

Although many can guess why during the coronavirus pandemic, Western Mass News got more answers on how this move came about.

"It was just a ton of different things. It seemed like something new popped up every day, and at the end of the day, we wanted to make sure the franchise is viable long-term, and that's what we had to do," Springfield Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa said.

A tough call was made this week. The Springfield Thunderbirds have announced they have opted out of the 2021 season, with money being the main issue.

But that's not all with the combination of the coronavirus pandemic and the National Hockey League expanding its rosters, Costa said the decision was pretty clear.

"The NHL expanded their roster by six, so that meant we're going to lose a lot of our top players," Costa said.

But players and coaches aren't the only ones suffering the loss.

"We've been season ticket holders for eight years now, it's a great event to go to. It's been heartbreaking that we can't have hockey this year, but looking at the owner's standpoint, they made the right call," Thunderbirds fan Al Arment said.

Arment said he, just like everyone else, never wanted to see this happen but said the decision to cancel the season was the right move if people want to see their Thunderbirds back on the ice for years to come.

"Everybody wants hockey, there's no denying that at all. But when you look at it from the owner's point, if they don't have fans in the seats, the concessions ain't going, souvenir sales ain't going, there's a lot of money that they're not making," Arment said.

Costa said they're putting all of their attention and efforts into next season.