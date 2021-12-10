SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)—The Springfield Thunderbirds took the ice Friday night downtown at the MassMutual Center. This, after the American Hockey League postponed three road games last week because of COVID-19 protocols.
After missing three road games, the T-Birds hosted the Toronto Marlies at home at the MassMutual Center tonight.
Unfortunately, it was a loss for the T-Birds. Final score: 2-4 Toronto. Fans we spoke with said it’s good to see so many people coming out to support the team.
“All we have to say is Go Thunderbirds, Go Thunderbirds,” said fans Ian Vankson and Polina Shulga.
It’s a hockey weekend in the city of Springfield, the Thunderbirds took to the ice at the MassMutual Center on Friday Night, drawing fans of all ages.
“What’s your favorite part about the Thunderbirds games?” we asked.
“The fights,” said fan Tre Goldsmith.
Friday’s game comes after the American Hockey League postponed three of the teams away games last week because of COVID-19 protocols, impacting five organizations.
President of the Thunderbirds, Nate Costa, told Western Mass News he’s glad there is no change to their home games and says it’s always exciting to see the city come alive when the T-Birds are in town.
“I’d like to think we’re a little bit of part of it, I know businesses had a tough time in the last year and a half but I’m hoping that as the season goes along we really hit our stride,” explained Costa.
That’s something seen on and off the ice this season. The team is at the top of the Atlantic Division and Costa said ticket sales and merchandise sales are up.
At the last home game Thanksgiving weekend, around 5,000 fans took to the stands.
“It’s nice to see people out everyone out enjoying something good and here to have fun,” said fan J.R. Goldsmith.
Fans said win or lose this season, the Thunderbirds will always be number one.
“They’re the best team and they have teammates and score goals a lot,” said Carson, a fan.
The T-Birds are back in action Saturday night at the MassMutual Center for the annual Teddy Bear Toss.
