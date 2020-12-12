SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield Thunderbirds season may be on ice for now amid the pandemic, but the team has refused to throw in the towel this year when it comes to helping the community.
The club still found a way to celebrate the annual Teddy Bear Toss despite the pandemic,
Fans were able to drive by and drop off their teddy bears Saturday morning outside the MassMutual Center.
Normally, fans are encouraged to throw those stuffed animals out onto the ice during a home game, but the hockey team said that with no fans allowed inside at the moment, they had to get creative when it came to fundraising.
“So we're trying to make it happen out here. We can’t have games right now with fans, so we’re trying to still find a way to give back this morning,” said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa.
All those stuffed animals will be sanitized and then donated to local charities, including Square One, the Ronald McDonald House, the Boys and Girls Club, and Baystate Children's Hospital.
Western Mass News was a proud sponsor of Saturday’s event.
